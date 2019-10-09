Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch bought 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe bought 7,525 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $95.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

