Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.47. 123,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.