Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 280 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,681,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,487 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $180,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,005 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $93,139,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $95.24. 110,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,750. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

