IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 59.7% Higher This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Coineal and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Bgogo, Coineal, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

