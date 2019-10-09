IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Koinex, Ethfinex and WazirX. Over the last week, IOST has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $61.91 million and $17.54 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037852 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.76 or 0.06153387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000245 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016659 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, Coineal, Livecoin, WazirX, IDAX, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, BigONE, HitBTC, Bitkub, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, OKEx, Zebpay, Binance, ABCC, CoinBene, BitMart, Hotbit, IDEX, BitMax, Huobi, DDEX, Koinex, Upbit, CoinZest, GOPAX, Bitrue and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.