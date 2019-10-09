IOOF (ASX:IFL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.60

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $6.13. IOOF shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 1,271,414 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$5.75.

IOOF Company Profile (ASX:IFL)

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

