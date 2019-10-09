Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $1,890.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00212442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.01035208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034844 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00093901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

