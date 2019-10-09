Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Daimler (DAI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daimler (ETR: DAI):

10/8/2019 – Daimler was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2019 – Daimler was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Daimler was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Daimler was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Daimler was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Daimler was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Daimler was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/9/2019 – Daimler was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Daimler was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Daimler was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Daimler was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Daimler was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Daimler was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Daimler was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/16/2019 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Daimler was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DAI traded up €0.84 ($0.98) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €44.40 ($51.63). 4,009,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.