Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 486.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,795 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 243,000.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 1,641,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,061. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

