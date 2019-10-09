Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 486.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,795 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 243,000.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 1,641,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,061. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.
Invesco Preferred ETF Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
