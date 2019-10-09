Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. 14,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.