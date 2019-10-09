Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading Up 10.7%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares were up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 320,011 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 251,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million.

In related news, Director Charles D. Morgan acquired 1,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Inuvo worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

