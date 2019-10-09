Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 86 ($1.12).

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sector performer” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Intu Properties news, insider Robert Allen bought 100,000 shares of Intu Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

INTU traded down GBX 8.41 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 36.12 ($0.47). The company had a trading volume of 8,342,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $603.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 31.82 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.42.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

