Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14,791 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 6,573.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $573,277,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 103.5% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,846,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 319.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 1,834,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 912,872 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,726,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,468,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 17,953,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,615,691. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

