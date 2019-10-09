Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,743,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Landmark Bank raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 35,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.85.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.56. 5,478,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.