Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 456,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,945. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

