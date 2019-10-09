Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.06

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and traded as high as $22.18. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 661,285 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.26. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$641.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$556.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 101.31%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

