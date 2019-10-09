Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Intelsat were worth $111,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intelsat by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 718,187 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 496,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 461,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Several research firms have commented on I. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intelsat from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Intelsat stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Intelsat SA has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding I? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelsat SA (NYSE:I).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.