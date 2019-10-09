Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 7,634,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,940,713. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.