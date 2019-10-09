Insolar (INS) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Insolar has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002357 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bithumb, Binance and OKex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insolar Profile

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, Bithumb, Coinrail, Liqui, Kucoin, Binance and OKex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

