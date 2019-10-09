Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00.

NYSE BJ traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 13,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,444. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $144,291,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,286,000 after buying an additional 2,082,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $53,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 161.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,782,000 after buying an additional 1,934,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,604 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.