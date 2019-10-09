Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.20 ($43.26).

IGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Innogy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

ETR IGY traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting €44.52 ($51.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a 52-week low of €38.19 ($44.41) and a 52-week high of €45.98 ($53.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.72.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

