INMAX Hits Market Cap of $295,524.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One INMAX token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. INMAX has a total market cap of $295,524.00 and approximately $18,383.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00207599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.01070321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00090107 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,691,062 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

