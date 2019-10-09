Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Holdings Trimmed by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand accounts for 2.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.15% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $46,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,896,000 after acquiring an additional 146,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,343,000 after acquiring an additional 781,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,471,000 after acquiring an additional 873,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,592,000 after acquiring an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

NYSE:IR traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,238. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

