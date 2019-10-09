InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Trading Up 8.4%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.35, approximately 192,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 680% from the average daily volume of 24,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone purchased 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $78,921.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 78,036 shares of company stock valued at $382,592 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,855,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,092 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $3,374,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 23.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 494,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter.

About InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.