Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,390,000 after buying an additional 391,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.43. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $68.61.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBTX. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

