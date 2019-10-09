Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading Up 9.9%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shares were up 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 322,619 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 212,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 1,030.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 603,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
