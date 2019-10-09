Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading Up 9.9%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shares were up 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 322,619 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 212,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 1,030.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 603,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

