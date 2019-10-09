IMS Capital Management Sells 49,389 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,389 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $3,333,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12,176.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,536,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $13.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 2,206,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

