IMS Capital Management Sells 12,005 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

IMS Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4,227.6% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 354,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 346,663 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 163,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Bank of America by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 34,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,215,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,362,836. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

