IMS Capital Management Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 113.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AI Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 283,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 135,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of T traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,927,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,311. The firm has a market cap of $270.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

