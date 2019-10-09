IMS Capital Management Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,884,431,000 after purchasing an additional 599,958 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,554,000 after acquiring an additional 132,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $131.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $19,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

