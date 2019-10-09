IMS Capital Management Has $520,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IMS Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,589,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,322,000 after acquiring an additional 255,863 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 145,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 311,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,487,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,740,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,832. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.