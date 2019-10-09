IMS Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 55.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,699,000 after buying an additional 278,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.61. 708,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

