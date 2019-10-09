IMS Capital Management Acquires 9,264 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 567,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 31,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 24,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 537,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

CSCO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 16,351,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,827,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

