IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.95

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 36412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMPUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

