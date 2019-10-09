Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Increased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,170,000 after buying an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.19. 700,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,369. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

