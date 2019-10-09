Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Hyper Speed Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and MXC. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $854,560.00 and $135,186.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

