Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on H. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. CSFB raised Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.00. 645,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.96. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$18.95 and a 52-week high of C$25.06.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.242 dividend. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently -303.13%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

