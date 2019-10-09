Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.57 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Hydro has a market cap of $7.83 million and $3.57 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinEx, BitMart and BitForex. Over the last week, Hydro has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037843 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $530.84 or 0.06163955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001069 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, IDAX, BitMart, Upbit, CoinEx, Bittrex, BitForex, DEx.top and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

