Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.09

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and traded as low as $14.47. Husqvarna shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 161 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

