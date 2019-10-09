Hush (HUSH) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Hush has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $320,155.00 and $372.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00444721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00099218 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039581 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002445 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,450,905 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

