HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $199.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.00.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $170.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $215.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.30, for a total value of $5,286,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,498,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,164,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $1,631,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,726,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,377 shares of company stock worth $18,967,100. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $160.51. 523,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,025. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $207.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

