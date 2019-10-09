Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 927 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. 43,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,895. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $90.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7864 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

