Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $227.52. 444,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,015. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

