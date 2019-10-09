Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $50.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their price target on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 172.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.