Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $50.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.86.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their price target on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HOLX traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
