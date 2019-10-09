Holders Technology (LON:HDT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.16

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.16 and traded as low as $40.50. Holders Technology shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.14.

Get Holders Technology alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Holders Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.