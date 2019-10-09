Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.59. 19,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.