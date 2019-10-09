HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Trading Down 6.4%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 4,833,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,520,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.
HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
