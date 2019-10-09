HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Trading Down 6.4%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 4,833,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,520,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth about $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 6,132.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,471,944 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth about $4,691,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth about $3,707,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth about $2,486,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

