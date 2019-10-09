Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 2.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Hershey by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $233,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,677 shares of company stock worth $6,733,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.93.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $156.01. 7,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,197. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hershey Co has a one year low of $99.15 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.65%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

