Head-To-Head Review: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) versus California First National Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFNB)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and California First National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $954.04 million 2.67 $208.39 million $1.18 12.97 California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 10.70 $7.33 million N/A N/A

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fulton Financial and California First National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fulton Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 23.75% 10.51% 1.15% California First National Bancorp N/A 4.09% 2.45%

Risk & Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats California First National Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

