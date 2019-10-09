Head-To-Head Analysis: Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) versus Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -69.24% -61.44% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.74% -42.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aldeyra Therapeutics and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 1 9 0 2.90

Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 485.59%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $51.30, indicating a potential upside of 61.83%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.89 million ($1.79) -2.89 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$99.85 million ($2.82) -11.24

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aldeyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaborative research agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC for the development of novel immune-modulating drugs for systemic inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 that is in Phase I trial for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib, which is in Phase 1b/II trial to treat solid tumors, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

